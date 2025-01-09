Tyrol’s first IT college starts at HTL Imst

Open day on January 22

The hardware-related IT apprenticeship lasts three and a half years, covers subjects such as operating systems, network technology and IT security and leads to the qualification of "IT technician". "The future prospects are very attractive," says HTL Director Stefan Walch, "although it is an apprenticeship, there are very few apprenticeship positions." This is precisely why it is important to counteract the shortage of skilled workers with school-based training, says Machac, who also runs a technology company.