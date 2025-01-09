Vorteilswelt
Rapid demand

Tyrol’s first IT college starts at HTL Imst

09.01.2025 20:00

It should be more than just a drop in the ocean: From the fall, it will be possible to train as an IT technician at HTL Imst. The first and only IT college in Tyrol is intended to significantly counteract the shortage of skilled workers in the IT sector, and the career opportunities are brilliant. 

The rapidly growing demand for IT specialists has long since overtaken supply left and right. This, coupled with the regional aspect, was the motivation for the Imst HTL to take a new path:

From the fall, the first technical college for information technology in Tyrol will start its training. It is aimed at young people who have completed the 8th or 9th grade. The MINT initiative Oberland (Mathematics, Informatics, Natural Sciences, Technology) with its chairman Philipp Machac, who will also pass on his knowledge at the new technical college, played a key role in its realization. 

The future prospects are very attractive, although it is an apprenticeship, there are very few apprenticeships available.

HTL-Direktor Stefan Walch

Open day on January 22
The hardware-related IT apprenticeship lasts three and a half years, covers subjects such as operating systems, network technology and IT security and leads to the qualification of "IT technician". "The future prospects are very attractive," says HTL Director Stefan Walch, "although it is an apprenticeship, there are very few apprenticeship positions." This is precisely why it is important to counteract the shortage of skilled workers with school-based training, says Machac, who also runs a technology company.

The new curriculum includes a lot of practical work, including two months in a real company. Interested parties can obtain information on site at the open day on January 22nd, initially starting with one class.

Hubert Daum
