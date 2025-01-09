Rapid demand
Tyrol’s first IT college starts at HTL Imst
It should be more than just a drop in the ocean: From the fall, it will be possible to train as an IT technician at HTL Imst. The first and only IT college in Tyrol is intended to significantly counteract the shortage of skilled workers in the IT sector, and the career opportunities are brilliant.
The rapidly growing demand for IT specialists has long since overtaken supply left and right. This, coupled with the regional aspect, was the motivation for the Imst HTL to take a new path:
From the fall, the first technical college for information technology in Tyrol will start its training. It is aimed at young people who have completed the 8th or 9th grade. The MINT initiative Oberland (Mathematics, Informatics, Natural Sciences, Technology) with its chairman Philipp Machac, who will also pass on his knowledge at the new technical college, played a key role in its realization.
The future prospects are very attractive, although it is an apprenticeship, there are very few apprenticeships available.
HTL-Direktor Stefan Walch
Open day on January 22
The hardware-related IT apprenticeship lasts three and a half years, covers subjects such as operating systems, network technology and IT security and leads to the qualification of "IT technician". "The future prospects are very attractive," says HTL Director Stefan Walch, "although it is an apprenticeship, there are very few apprenticeship positions." This is precisely why it is important to counteract the shortage of skilled workers with school-based training, says Machac, who also runs a technology company.
The new curriculum includes a lot of practical work, including two months in a real company. Interested parties can obtain information on site at the open day on January 22nd, initially starting with one class.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.