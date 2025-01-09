First interim results
Ice age to euphoria for Salzburg’s winter sports athletes
There have already been happy but also disappointed faces among Salzburg's World Cup aces in the winter sports season so far. Where there is ice time and where there is euphoria: a "Krone" interim assessment.
Theonly thing missing was the crowning glory: super eagles Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft have been in great form so far. In second and third place respectively, the duo narrowly missed out on the crown at the tour.
Early form: In contrast to previous years, Stefan Brennsteiner is in top form early on. Third in the giant slalom in Val d'Isere, the 33-year-old made it clear that he is a force to be reckoned with at the home World Championships.
Super oldies: 51-year-old Claudia Riegler and her 43-year-old colleague Andreas Prommegger are still among the hot guns in snowboarding and have already carved their way onto the podium this year.
Top cross-country skier: Cross-country skier Teresa Stadlober has finished in the top 10 six times so far. Most recently, the "cross-country skier" came second in a stage of the Tour de Ski.
New face: Kathrin Stock made a surprising debut in the Levi slalom and was also allowed to race in Gurgl.
Potential upwards: The Rettenegger brothers Stefan and Thomas have not yet got off to the desired start and are in eleventh and twelfth place respectively in the combined World Cup.
Lord of the skies: As winner of the season opener and third at his home World Cup in Klagenfurt, freeskier Matej Svancer has been the guarantee of success in the big air so far.
Just a passenger: at 41, Simon Eder is still Austria's best biathlete. Anna Andexer made her debut. But because of the domestic crisis, both are just passengers.
Next shock: Lisa Grill was about to gain a foothold in the Ski World Cup. Due to a lower leg fracture, the skier from Lungau has to miss months of competition again.
Knot blown: Ski cross racer Adam Kappacher celebrated his first World Cup victory in December. Ten years after his debut and many setbacks, the knot seems to have burst. StS
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
