Car chase: speeding driver hits two police cars

The Audi TT was to be stopped in St. Veit in the evening on Wednesday. But things turned out differently - the driver stepped on the gas. And subsequently engaged in a wild chase with the police. "The driver fled on the S 37 in the direction of Klagenfurt. At times, he drove at well over 200 km/h and tried to force the police off the road. At least two private cars and two blue light vehicles were damaged on the side," as officially reported to the "Krone".