Business climate in the eurozone deteriorates sharply

Economy "on shaky ground"

According to a company survey, the economy in the currency area was still on course for recession in December. The Purchasing Managers' Index, which is widely observed on the financial market and combines service providers and industry, rose by 1.3 points to 49.6 points, as the financial services provider S&P Global recently announced. However, the barometer is still below the growth threshold of 50 points. "The euro economy was also on shaky ground in December," it said.