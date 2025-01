Car skidded into oncoming traffic: one injured!

At around 10.45 a.m., the 64-year-old was driving his car on the Tuxer Landesstraße from Lanersbach downhill towards Finkenberg. Immediately after an avalanche gallery, his vehicle suddenly skidded on the snow-covered road in a right-hand bend. "As a result, the German skidded his car onto the oncoming lane and collided sideways with the oncoming car of a 31-year-old Austrian," said the police.