"Krone" commentary
Ukraine: Ways out of the war
Since Trump arrived on the scene, there has been intense discussion about ways out of the war in Ukraine. This is particularly true for Ukraine itself. Zelenskij has now hinted that he could imagine giving up territories if Ukraine becomes a NATO member in return.
This will not be possible with Trump, but without security guarantees for Ukraine, a solution will not be possible either. The next US president believes this is a task for the Europeans. Zelenskij, on the other hand, mindful of the Europeans' wobbly stance, believes that security is not possible without the USA.
Neutrality, as the Austrians love it, is not a solution for Ukraine. Quite simply, Ukraine was neutral until it was invaded by Russia for the first time in 2014.
The devil is in the detail: which territories could Ukraine do without? Russia has now occupied 18 percent of Ukraine, but is also claiming eastern Ukraine within its provincial borders: the old New Russia of the Tsarist Empire. In addition, the "rest of Ukraine" is to become a satellite state under the cover name of neutrality. Does Trump understand all this? Whatever the case, the people of Ukraine cannot shake off the worry that a dictated peace is imminent, which their country will have to pay dearly for.
Empress Maria Theresa is credited with the saying: "Better a mediocre peace than a glorious war."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
