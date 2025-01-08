Ukraine: Ways out of the war

The devil is in the detail: which territories could Ukraine do without? Russia has now occupied 18 percent of Ukraine, but is also claiming eastern Ukraine within its provincial borders: the old New Russia of the Tsarist Empire. In addition, the "rest of Ukraine" is to become a satellite state under the cover name of neutrality. Does Trump understand all this? Whatever the case, the people of Ukraine cannot shake off the worry that a dictated peace is imminent, which their country will have to pay dearly for.