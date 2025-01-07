Géza Molnár
Ex-liberal accuses FPÖ of “post shuffling”
Géza Molnár is pushing for mandatory reporting of employees of the state if they have a close relationship with a politician. He demands more transparency.
Shortly after the start of the election campaign, the Hausverstand list wants to bring out the big guns with top candidate Géza Molnár. The ex-liberal, who sat in the state parliament as a non-party mandatary after his expulsion, is proposing a reporting obligation if people close to politicians are hired as employees of the state or a state-affiliated company.
Lack of transparency
"This should not be a ban; after all, the nephew can't help his politically active uncle. It's much more about transparency," explains Molnár. The FPÖ in particular needs to address the criticism voiced during the election campaign to itself. "From the Hofer brother to the Tschürtz daughter, relatives and in-laws of all five coalition negotiators were suddenly employed by the state after the government was formed in 2015. Coincidence?" asks Molnár.
Fuss about posts
And promptly gives himself the answer: "Both FPÖ party leader Johann Tschürtz and deputy leader Alexander Petschnig hired their partners on special contracts in their own offices, and Tschürtz also hired his own niece." Similar allegations have been made over the years in the state party and among Norbert Hofer's parliamentary staff.
Hofer's response is short and sweet: "There is only one person on the governor's payroll and that is Géza Molnár, an employee of the state. None of us are on the list."
