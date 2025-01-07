Ex-liberal accuses FPÖ of “post shuffling”

Lack of transparency

"This should not be a ban; after all, the nephew can't help his politically active uncle. It's much more about transparency," explains Molnár. The FPÖ in particular needs to address the criticism voiced during the election campaign to itself. "From the Hofer brother to the Tschürtz daughter, relatives and in-laws of all five coalition negotiators were suddenly employed by the state after the government was formed in 2015. Coincidence?" asks Molnár.