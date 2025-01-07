Phil Shoenfelt: “Rock’n’roll is breath and blood”

In wild New York

Shoenfelt is no stranger to the Viennese alternative music scene and can certainly be described as a legend. Born in the semi-attractive British industrial city of Bradford, he moved to New York at an early age because he was carried away by the dewy-eyed punk and new wave. After his first projects there, he founded the post-punk band Khmer Rouge in 1981 with Scratchy Myers (The Clash's tour DJ) and Marcia Schofield, who would later make a career for herself playing keyboards for The Fall. Khmer Rouge were in the right place at the right time, became regulars at the cult club CBGB's and opened concert evenings for the likes of Nico, Alan Vega, The Gun Club, Tom Verlaine and The Clash. Inspired by the rise of indie and goth rock, Shoenfelt also released solo works, and in his old homeland of Great Britain his lifelong dream came true and he opened for Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds. Shoenfelt wrote the foreword for the Czech version of Cave's book "And The Ass Saw The Angel".