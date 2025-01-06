Mystery surrounding ÖSV ladies
“Feeling of sausage-ness!” Head coach frustrated
Head coach Roland Assinger was frustrated after another rollercoaster weekend in Kranjska Gora. Why his ÖSV ladies so often miss the first run remains a mystery to him. But then there is usually "a feeling of soreness" and suddenly things get better. However, the coach did not want to "overestimate" Julia Scheib's criticism.
If only it wasn't for run one. Austria's giant slalom and slalom racers are only showing a united front after the lunch break in the World Championships year, much to the chagrin of Roland Assinger. "It's always been a rollercoaster in the last few races," said the ÖSV head coach after a cold and warm weekend in Kranjska Gora. "The first run is usually overslept. Then comes the feeling of sausage-ness. Then they show what they're made of."
The question of the system error arises. "We have to find something to change the mindset so that they ski away like they did in the second run," demanded head coach Assinger, who has been in charge since May 1, 2023. Similar to Semmering, a collective race to catch up was needed on Podkoren - including from his two figureheads. Once the damage limitation was excellent (4th Julia Scheib in the RTL), once acceptable (9th Katharina Liensberger in the slalom).
Assinger counters Scheib criticism
Scheib, who has already saved the ÖSV from negative headlines several times, flattered afterwards that it would be good if there was only one run, as in the fast disciplines. Whether this would have borne fruit in Kranjska Gora is questionable.
By her own admission, she found it "difficult to flip the switch and get into racing" on the Slovenian ice. With two days of training in icy conditions, she didn't feel well enough prepared. "Such statements often come out of an athlete's emotions," said Assinger, not wanting to overstate the Styrian's criticism. The fact is: we trained on the ice for five days, Julie was ill for three days. That's enough."
In fact, tentative race starts including an uphill run are not a new phenomenon in the technical team. In the slalom on Sunday, all but Katharina Truppe (8th), the best-placed Austrian, made up at least six places. Liensberger moved up eleven places, Katharina Huber (11th) another six and Franziska Gritsch (19th) improved by ten. It was a similar picture in the giant slalom the day before: Scheib (+9), Ricarda Haaser (14th/+3) and Stephanie Brunner (17th/+4) improved, while the young Victoria Olivier kept her 29th place for her first World Cup points. For many of her colleagues, however, the race was already over after run one.
Truppe is relying on the Schmäh
They are already well rested. "Ten o'clock shouldn't be too early, you should already be awake," said Liensberger and laughed. She couldn't answer whether it was generally down to the approach. "It's always been like that for me, but I'm happy for it to change." On the third full technical weekend, she had to digest a giant slalom zero on Saturday for the third time. "It's just important to keep focusing and tick off the other things. Of course, now it's time to analyze and make sure that two runs go the way I want them to."
Truppe was one of those who did not miss the first run. With eighth place, the Carinthian took the first step out of her crisis. "I was always white as a sheet at the start. My service man says I have to laugh more and stay relaxed. I think that's the way to go now." There are also two runs (17.45/20.45) to tackle in the upcoming Nightrace in Flachau on January 14th. Before that, the speed women will be back in the World Cup action in St. Anton.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
