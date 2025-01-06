Significant advance
Moscow captures town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine
According to information from Russia, Moscow's troops have captured the town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine.
Russian units have "completely liberated the largest town in southwestern Donbass", the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Monday in the online service Telegram. The capture of Kurakhove would be a decisive advance for Moscow after months of steady Russian territorial gains in the region.
12,000 of 15,000 soldiers are said to have fallen
Russia also reported that Ukraine had 15,000 soldiers stationed in the town. 12,000 of the fighters had been killed and 40 tanks had been destroyed. "During the two months of fighting near Kurakhove, the daily losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to an average of 150 to 180 military personnel killed and wounded," the Ministry of Defense reported.
Kremlin now wants to conquer "at an accelerated pace"
The capture of the "important logistics center" Kurakhove will make it possible to conquer the rest of the Donetsk region "at an accelerated pace", according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. The industrial city, which was home to around 22,000 people before the start of the Russian offensive in February 2022, is located on a reservoir, on the banks of which there is also a power plant. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Ukrainian armed forces had turned the city into a "heavily fortified area with a well-developed network of long-established firing positions and underground communication links".
Russia had accelerated its advance in eastern Ukraine in recent months in order to make up as much ground as possible before Donald Trump is sworn in as US President on January 20. Trump had announced that he wanted to end the conflict, which has been going on for almost three years, quickly, but without making any concrete proposals for a ceasefire or a peace agreement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
