Moscow captures town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine

Kremlin now wants to conquer "at an accelerated pace"

The capture of the "important logistics center" Kurakhove will make it possible to conquer the rest of the Donetsk region "at an accelerated pace", according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. The industrial city, which was home to around 22,000 people before the start of the Russian offensive in February 2022, is located on a reservoir, on the banks of which there is also a power plant. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Ukrainian armed forces had turned the city into a "heavily fortified area with a well-developed network of long-established firing positions and underground communication links".