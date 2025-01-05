Snow causes flight cancellations to Vienna and Graz

According to Munich, one runway is currently open and the other is being cleared. In addition to the "restriction of capacity", visibility is reduced during snowfall, which is why the distances between take-offs and landings are being increased. According to the spokesperson, aircraft also have to be de-iced. It initially remained unclear how long the weather-related restrictions would last. Travelers should contact the airlines for information about their flights. According to previous information, the flights to Austria that were affected included one from Air Dolomiti to Graz and a Vienna flight operated by AUA.