Saving energy in Lower Austria with the “blessing of God”

Treating the environment with care

"The earth is only entrusted to us. We want to preserve creation and support our churches and religious institutions. The projects supported by the parishes make a valuable contribution to the environment and save expensive energy at the same time. After all, the best energy is that which is not consumed in the first place, yet the faithful should still be comfortable and warm during church services," emphasizes Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Councillor for the Environment.