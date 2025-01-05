542 projects since 2013
Saving energy in Lower Austria with the “blessing of God”
Local parishes are receiving strong support to save energy: This year, the state government has subsidized a total of 110 projects with a total of 490,000 euros.
This year, particularly ecologically valuable projects were selected, which were submitted by parishes, educational establishments and congregations. The measures underline the commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable energy supply in church buildings. A total of around 490,000 euros in funding was awarded, which triggered investments of around 2.9 million euros, to summarize this initiative!
Treating the environment with care
"The earth is only entrusted to us. We want to preserve creation and support our churches and religious institutions. The projects supported by the parishes make a valuable contribution to the environment and save expensive energy at the same time. After all, the best energy is that which is not consumed in the first place, yet the faithful should still be comfortable and warm during church services," emphasizes Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Councillor for the Environment.
The projects range from the installation of photovoltaic systems, thermal refurbishments and conversion to LED lighting to the optimization of heating systems including pew heating.
Bishop Schwarz supports the initiative
St. Pölten's eco-bishop Alois Schwarz also joins in the jubilant chorus! "The commitment to climate protection is an expression of our responsibility for creation. The parishes in Lower Austria are making a valuable contribution here by focusing on sustainable energy and protecting the environment," emphasizes the head pastor.
Since its launch in 2013, the "Energy-Saving Parish" campaign launched by Stephan Pernkopf has already supported 542 projects with around two million euros. This in turn has triggered a total of 10.9 million euros in investments. Reducing emissions and promoting renewable energies is the declared "higher goal".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
