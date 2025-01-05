Poetic travelogues by Styrian artists

One draws with a camera, the other with words

For the book "An solchen Tagen", which has just been published by Edition Keiper in Graz, they have intensified their artistic collaboration once again. Both like to travel a lot, both like to record their journeys - one with his camera and the other with his words. The idea for the book was born on a joint tour: "It was interesting to see how differently he reads and decodes the landscapes than I do and what he discovers in passing," says author Krusche about photographer Mayr.