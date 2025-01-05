New book
Poetic travelogues by Styrian artists
One draws with a camera, the other with words: the Styrian artist duo Martin Krusche and Richard Mayr have been traveling together. The result is a collection of poetic travelogues that has now been published as a book.
Author Martin Krusche and photographer Richard Mayr have enjoyed a long artistic friendship. "We have done many projects together, especially in the Archipel Gleisdorf association," says Krusche. For example, they have dedicated a book to the region's small and rural monuments or explored the River Raab in words and pictures from its source to its end in Hungary.
One draws with a camera, the other with words
For the book "An solchen Tagen", which has just been published by Edition Keiper in Graz, they have intensified their artistic collaboration once again. Both like to travel a lot, both like to record their journeys - one with his camera and the other with his words. The idea for the book was born on a joint tour: "It was interesting to see how differently he reads and decodes the landscapes than I do and what he discovers in passing," says author Krusche about photographer Mayr.
While Mayr reacts to nature directly and on location with his camera, Krusche needs time: "The sensual experience of nature has a physical effect on me, but above all there is a reflex to abstraction," he says.
Poetic travelogue
This different way of looking at nature inspired the duo. And so photos and texts - from joint but also solitary trips into nature - were paired, resulting in a collection of poetic travelogues in words and images, from the Pack to the Lofoten Islands and from Ausseerland to the Amazon.
But the duo's work doesn't end there: "We wanted to continue our dialog, so we extended the project to the Internet," says Krusche. QR codes in the book provide access to this virtual extension of the book: "There you can see the pictures that are shown in black and white in the book in color, for example," explains Krusche.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.