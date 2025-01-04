Advantages for teachers with a migrant background

"Parents are almost never disinterested"

Parents are "almost never disinterested" in their children's educational success, says Herzog-Punzenberger, citing a common misinterpretation. If parents do not attend school appointments, it is often because they are not familiar with the system or believe they do not understand or communicate well enough. They would then rather send someone who they assume can do it better. Shame, for example because of their own bad experiences with school, can also play a role. "These are all things that have nothing to do with a lack of interest, but with the fact that you don't feel picked up for who you are."