Cirque Noël Graz
When hilarity meets top-class artistry
The Australian company Gravity & Other Myths continues to delight with its second production at Cirque Noël in Graz: "10,000 Hours" is a humorous and artistic ode to the human will.
The Australian company Gravity & Other Myths made its debut at Cirque Noël in Graz in 2017 with the production "A Simple Space". The daredevil competitions of childhood (Who can jump rope better? Who can jump further? Who can hold their breath longer?) were transformed into great circus art - and were applauded for it.
The audience can also get involved
The new production, which they are currently showing at Cirque Noël in Graz, is like a big sister to "A Simple Space". Once again, the artists face internal competitions or even get input for improvised tricks from the audience. Once again, they mix humor and hilarity with top-class artistry. And once again, a live drummer (Nick Martyn) sets the pace.
But "10,000 Moments" (directed by Lachlan Binns & Darcy Grant) is much more than just that. The production makes visible the many hours of hard work it takes to bring this top-class artistry to the stage with such ease. And so the digital clock is always ticking in the background, counting up and down the minutes and moments that the artists have to work through to achieve their feats.
Only those who are prepared to fail can triumph
Between grandiose and perfectly choreographed scenes in which the artists (Jacob Randell, Alyssa Moore, Lachlan Harper, Annalise Moore, Andre Augustus, Axl Osborne, Kyran Walton, Chase Levy) seemingly effortlessly stack themselves on top of each other, wedge themselves into each other and hurl themselves through the air, "10,000 Hours" also intersperses scenes in which they try out new tricks (as in a public training session) and also find room for failure. Because only those who are prepared to fail can triumph.
The result is not only, as the artists themselves describe it, a "love letter to our bodies", but also a humorous and artistic ode to the human will. Standing ovations at the Graz premiere - to be seen today and tomorrow at the Orpheum in Graz (unfortunately already sold out).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
