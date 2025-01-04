When hilarity meets top-class artistry

Only those who are prepared to fail can triumph

Between grandiose and perfectly choreographed scenes in which the artists (Jacob Randell, Alyssa Moore, Lachlan Harper, Annalise Moore, Andre Augustus, Axl Osborne, Kyran Walton, Chase Levy) seemingly effortlessly stack themselves on top of each other, wedge themselves into each other and hurl themselves through the air, "10,000 Hours" also intersperses scenes in which they try out new tricks (as in a public training session) and also find room for failure. Because only those who are prepared to fail can triumph.