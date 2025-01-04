Alpacas on the farm
On a hike with Casanova, Idefix and Snoopy
Now that the alpacas have recovered from the Christmas holidays, it's time to take the affectionate animals for a walk again. The "Krone" visited the fluffy "Alpacas under the Linden Tree" near St. Veit an der Glan, an exciting change from the ski slopes and ice rink.
Michaela and Werner Glanzer started out with three alpacas six years ago on their parents' farm near St. Veit an der Glan. The alpaca family has now grown to 16 animals and is ready for hikes, "Meet&Feet" or team building. Alpacas are not only cute, but also ideal companions on long hikes. With their fluffy fur, their charming look and their calm, even-tempered nature, they make excursions a very special experience.
Alpacas look behind the facade
"Our animals are so-called muscle readers," say the Glanzers: "Alpacas immediately find out how the hare is running. The animal reads your posture and body tension like a book. As a result, the animal accepts humans as they really are and not just as humans pretend to be." Anyone who has ever watched an alpaca trotting along comfortably knows that they are the perfect hiking companions, but not cuddly animals!
Alpaca fever thanks to a TV report
But how did the idea of keeping alpacas come about in picturesque Carinthia near the Lorenzi Mountains? "By chance, through a Swiss television report. Before that, we thought about all kinds of animals, from horses to sheep and cows, until we were bitten by the alpaca bug." On 15,000 square meters, which are difficult to farm, the 16 fluffy animals can really let off steam. "Alpacas are relatively uncomplicated to keep. We spend time with the animals every day, which we only do in our free time," say the certified coaches.
The Glanzers always experience exciting stories on hikes, but above all, the stress level must not be too high. "The animal blocks you - only when you come down and are on the same wavelength as the alpaca do you start the hike. This is one of the most beautiful moments when we see how an animal can influence a person." Due to the origin of these fluffy companions, the Andes region, they cope extremely well with our temperatures.
Caution - no danger of spitting!
However, you should approach alpacas with caution: "The fact that these animals are a little skeptical at first is due to the fact that they have a shortened tongue. They are not licked as babies, so they don't naturally know how to touch." And if you are afraid of being spat on, the Glanzers reassure you: "Spitting occurs within the animals when it comes to the hierarchy. It happened once - but only because we got into the line of fire between two alpacas. So there is no danger of spitting."
Whether young or old, hiking with alpacas is fun for the whole family. Especially for children, alpaca hiking is a perfect opportunity to discover nature and learn more about these fascinating animals in a playful way.
