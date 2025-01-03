The Viennese ball season really gets underway

The Chinese New Year's Ball in the Sofiensäle on February 22 takes you to the Far East. Just how popular the balls are, even with the younger generation, is shown by the fact that some events are already sold out despite the sometimes high ticket prices of up to 195 euros for strolling tickets only. For example, the Flower Ball in the Town Hall, the Sugar Bakers' Ball or the Coffee Makers' Ball, all of which take place in the Hofburg.