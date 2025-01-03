520,000 guests expected
The Viennese ball season really gets underway
Dance enthusiasts throw themselves into the fray until March. There is something for every taste, and many sectors of the economy benefit.
The holidays are over and now Vienna is all about the ball season. 520,000 guests, a quarter of them from abroad, are expected at the more than 100 large and small balls - which also boosts the economy.
An analysis by SME research commissioned by the Vienna Chamber of Commerce estimates that 190 million euros are spent at these cheerful and elegant dance events - from tickets to food and drink to hairdressing (see chart). This can add up to several hundred euros per person per night.
In honor of the 200th birthday of Johann Strauss, many balls set special accents, such as the Lawyers' Ball, which has the motto "Very Strauss". But there is also something for every taste.
Vegan, Far East and hip hop
The Vegan Ball on January 24 offers guests a four-course menu without animal products. At the Viennese Hip Hop Ball on February 15, modernity merges with tradition, even when it comes to outfits. Sneakers are encouraged with ball gowns and suits.
The Chinese New Year's Ball in the Sofiensäle on February 22 takes you to the Far East. Just how popular the balls are, even with the younger generation, is shown by the fact that some events are already sold out despite the sometimes high ticket prices of up to 195 euros for strolling tickets only. For example, the Flower Ball in the Town Hall, the Sugar Bakers' Ball or the Coffee Makers' Ball, all of which take place in the Hofburg.
An overview:
10. 1st Styrian Ball
11. 1. Tyrolean Ball
16. 1st Confectioners' Ball
17. 1st Flower Ball
23. 1st Philharmonic Ball
24. 1st Vienna Business Ball
24.1 Vegan Ball
25. 1st Doctors' Ball
25. 1st Ball of the Sciences
25. 1st Industry Ball
25. 1. Rainbow Ball
27. 1st Hunters' Ball
28. 1st Old Hietzing Ball
31. 1. Police Ball
15. 2. Hip Hop Ball
21. 2. Kaffeesiederball
23. 2. Seniors' Ball
27. 2. Opera Ball
1. 3rd Lawyers' Ball
4. 3. Elmayer-Kränzchen
Ramazotti star guest at the Business Ball
On January 24th, one of the highlights of the season takes place at the Hofburg: the Vienna Business Ball, which is almost sold out a month in advance with almost 3000 tickets sold.
No wonder, since none other than Italian superstar Eros Ramazzotti will be the star guest at the midnight performance. He will perform his greatest hits for 40 minutes.
Everything has an end
As every year, the end of the official ball season is heralded by the Elmayer Kränzchen on March 4, Shrove Tuesday, which ends punctually at midnight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
