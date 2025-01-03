What to do with the remains of New Year’s Eve fireworks

Cardboard is contaminated

"Burnt fireworks should be disposed of with the residual waste," says Thomas Anderer, Managing Director of the Upper Austrian Provincial Waste Association. As cardboard parts are contaminated with clay or fine dust, they cannot be disposed of in the paper garbage can - even the remains of plastic firecrackers cannot be recycled.

Not in the ASZ

Only wooden sticks from rockets may be disposed of in the waste wood. If you want to take your rocket waste to the waste collection center (ASZ), you will not meet with much approval. "Recycling is not possible here and it doesn't fall under problematic materials, which is why the ASZs don't accept rocket waste," says Anderer.