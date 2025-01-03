A creatively driven

"Look Up" will not be able to earn an entry in the later best of the year lists, but it reflects the unbridled passion for the creative of a creatively driven person in a gentle way. The work accompanies you as you listen to it like a cozy fruit tea in the evening. Unagitated, but soothing and somehow cozy. Much more important is the information that Starr will be presenting the album live at least twice in Nashville in mid-January and may also go on tour with it again. Just recently, shortly before Christmas, he accompanied his old partner Paul McCartney live on drums for his last tour show with the Beatles songs "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Helter Skelter". And you never know with the greats of pop history - maybe Paul will put on a Stetson one day when he supports Ringo on "Look Up" songs ...