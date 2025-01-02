New Year's concert
This year's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day concert by the "tonart Musikschule" Mittleres Rheintal was as clever and entertaining as ever. The proceeds were donated.
The New Year's Eve and New Year's Concert of the "tonart Musikschule" Mittleres Rheintal took place for the 29th time at the turn of the year. For just as long, the proceeds from this concert have gone to the Lions Club Hohenems, which uses them to support social projects. However, this was the first time that Markus Pferscher, who has always conducted the concert, also welcomed the audience to the twice sold-out Kulturbühne AmBach as president of the club.
Markus Pferscher can confidently be described as the soul of this popular event. With his friendly manner, he spurs his orchestra on to an astonishing performance. The young people play brilliantly, be it the "faithful" or the "newcomers", who are introduced individually at the end of the concert. Appreciation on both sides - and appreciation of the many different musical tastes in the audience. In the second part of the program, for example, jazz and pop have increasingly been heard in recent years, and this time the latter came from the band Soloflair, which was set up by in-house teacher Klaus Raidt and has already caused a stir nationwide. It's great how these young people perform!
The two singers Maria Amanda Studer and Ximenia Peralta Medina were a very special feast for the ears as well as the eyes. In their wonderful evening gowns, they would certainly even turn heads at the Vienna Opera Ball! But they can also sing and perform almost professionally. Of the six numbers that were performed, the band's own composition "Just a Fool" should be mentioned, as well as the winning song from the 2014 Eurovision competition by Conchita Wurst, alias Tom Neuwirth - he personally provided the sheet music for the "tonart" youth symphony orchestra and Soloflair.
Radetzky March for the audience
The first part of the program, on the other hand, was truly classical, with music by Johann Strauss, Franz von Suppé and Julius Fučik. And the audience was not only allowed to join in with the obligatory encore, the Radetzky March, where the clapping was wisely conducted by Markus Pferscher. They were also able to sing along to Johann Strauss' "Egyptian March" from the sheet music printed in the program. We would also like to thank the young Paula Futscher for her relaxed yet professional moderation.
