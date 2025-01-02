Markus Pferscher can confidently be described as the soul of this popular event. With his friendly manner, he spurs his orchestra on to an astonishing performance. The young people play brilliantly, be it the "faithful" or the "newcomers", who are introduced individually at the end of the concert. Appreciation on both sides - and appreciation of the many different musical tastes in the audience. In the second part of the program, for example, jazz and pop have increasingly been heard in recent years, and this time the latter came from the band Soloflair, which was set up by in-house teacher Klaus Raidt and has already caused a stir nationwide. It's great how these young people perform!