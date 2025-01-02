Vorteilswelt
Salzburg bull

A new champion is being sought in Alpenstraße

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 13:00

Defending Salzburger Stier champions Golling are the underdogs going into the 42nd edition of the "Bandenzauber" in the Alpenstraße sports hall. The concept of the traditional tournament remains unchanged. Salzburg league dominator Seekirchen is the favorite.

When last year's champions Golling and supporting club Leopoldskron take to the pitch in the Sporthalle Alpenstraße today (17), the search for the winner of the 42nd UFC Stiegl Indoor Cup for the Salzburg Bull will officially begin. After three days of preliminary rounds, this will extend through the intermediate round to the final round on Epiphany Day.

One thing is for sure: the defending champions will go into the tournament as big underdogs. Coach Sanel Moric knows: "A lot of people are gone, only my son and the goalkeeper are still here from last year." Goalgetter Poindl, last year's acclaimed scorer of the winning goal in the final, is still missing after vacation. So who will be the hot favourites? Moric points to local rivals Hallein, where last year's top scorer Mitterlechner has docked. Sporting director David König reacts whimsically: "I'm pleased to hear that. Sanel is welcome to get in touch and he'll get a club scarf."

In addition to the Western League teams Grünau and St. Johann, the almost invincible Salzburg League dominator Seekirchen (who also won the Futsal-LM) is in the draw. It will be interesting to see how Puch present themselves. Meanwhile, the squad remains the same, but President Schwaiger is scaling back his commitment considerably. "We are coming with the best squad and can make a statement," says the entrepreneur. Who would relish his third Bull title as boss. Meanwhile, his former "love" Grödig is coming with a very young crew and coach Deliu sees his team as outsiders.

The organizers are retaining the most recent adaptations from the previous year. The final preparations were completed on New Year's Eve and the stands were also extended so that spectators are even closer to the action than before. "We are also sticking to the groups of three on the final day, which is fair and exciting," says organizer Thomas Selner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Walter Hofbauer
