The second Fraser goal (42./PP), for which Mursak provided his fourth assist of the game, was canceled out less than a minute later by Zane Franklin (43.). However, Mathias From (50) and Daniel Obersteiner (54) decided the game before Fraser completed his hat-trick in the empty net. The KAC have thus carried their strong December form into the new year, picking up 28 of a possible 30 points from their last ten games and are unbeaten in two years or eight duels against the Caps.