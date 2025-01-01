“Djokovic is still capable of anything!”

But not a PR stunt

Sinner and Alcaraz, who split the four Grand Slams between them last year, are certainly the favorites. "But the big three were even better for me at their peak. When Djokovic is fit, he can achieve extraordinary things." Incidentally, Bresnik found Murray's signing surprising. "At first I thought it was a PR stunt," he says. "Especially as it was said that the two no longer get on so well." That has obviously changed again ...