Hungry for success
“Djokovic is still capable of anything!”
Serbia's tennis king Novak Djokovic wants to play more again this year and break magical numbers ++ He also enjoys working with Andy Murray ++ Austria's star coach Günter Bresnik still expects a lot from the "Djoker"!
At 37, many athletes are already retired, others may be thinking about a comeback. Tennis king Djokovic, on the other hand, is still almost at the top of his game, as last year's Olympic victory shows, and is still hungry for success.
"That should improve my quality again!"
This is evidenced by the fact that he has signed a new coach in his long-time rival Murray, and even more so by the announcement that he wants to play more again this year. "That should also improve my quality and hopefully my ranking again," says the Serb, who is currently ranked an unusual seventh in the world rankings.
"The first ten days with Andy were sensational. I enjoyed every second. He is meticulous, committed and professional. He has the mentality of a champion and knows the strengths and weaknesses of the best players at the moment very well."
Some attractive numbers for Djokovic
It's fair to ask what the most successful tennis player of all time still wants to achieve. But there are actually some appealing numbers that seem close, or at least not unattainable:
- The 100th title could come as early as this week in Brisbane. Nole will face Gael Monfils in the round of 16 there. And Djokovic wouldn't be Djokovic if he didn't have Jimmy Connors' record of 109 titles in the back of his mind.
- The 25th Grand Slam title would definitely be achievable at the end of January at his favorite major, the Australian Open, which he has already won ten times.
- However, Djokovic would have to play more than one season to crack 1200 victories (or even Connors' 1275) and the 200 million dollar prize money mark.
For Austria's star coach Günter Bresnik, the question of how Djokovic will present himself this year is also one of the most fascinating at the start of the new season. "If he wants to prove something again, he can still do anything," says the 63-year-old.
But not a PR stunt
Sinner and Alcaraz, who split the four Grand Slams between them last year, are certainly the favorites. "But the big three were even better for me at their peak. When Djokovic is fit, he can achieve extraordinary things." Incidentally, Bresnik found Murray's signing surprising. "At first I thought it was a PR stunt," he says. "Especially as it was said that the two no longer get on so well." That has obviously changed again ...
