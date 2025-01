Lose ten kilos in 40 days – without starving yourself!

The initial situation, after several years of uncontrolled and often unhealthy eating: instead of a six-pack, I have six-pack fat, instead of a washboard stomach, I have a raccoon belly. My middle often looks like a stretched balloon. I have fat pads on my left and right that look like I've had a few portions of meatloaf planted under my skin. I have eaten far too unrestrainedly in recent years. However, the initial spark to tackle the "slim down" project was a vacation experience: when I went through baggage and security control at the airport, the security employee only inspected my stomach area with his hands. When I said that I wasn't hiding anything under my sweater, he said: "I thought you had a fanny pack."