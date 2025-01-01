No registration
Barca posse over Olmo: Liga remains firm
The Spanish soccer league has refused FC Barcelona the registration of European soccer champion Dani Olmo for the rest of the season. The reason for the decision is the Catalans' financial problems.
Barcelona had not presented any alternative to meet the conditions for registration. A new license for Pau Victor was also rejected. The club had previously tried in vain to force registration in court.
The media reported that FC Barcelona was trying to raise 100 million euros by selling VIP boxes in the modernized Camp Nou stadium to an Arab investment fund in order to solve the problem after all. FC Barcelona signed Olmo from RB Leipzig for an estimated 55 million euros in the summer. The 26-year-old was given a contract there until June 2030. He posted a broken heart on X on New Year's Eve.
Olmo may change club, but wants to stay
It remains to be seen what will happen with Olmo. Without registration, he is no longer part of the squad and is likely to transfer. FC Barcelona, where Hansi Flick has been coach since this season, has applied for a license from the Spanish Football Association for Olmo and Pau Victor. At the same time, the Catalan club denied in a statement before the league decision that it had received a moratorium on registration from another body. However, the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", citing association sources, wrote that no association license could be applied for without the approval of the league.
Olmo's advisor Andy Bara previously told Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that the player wanted to stay at Barcelona. He had made this decision because he wanted to play for Barça. "We are not considering any other option", Bara emphasized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.