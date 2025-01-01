Vorteilswelt
Barca posse over Olmo: Liga remains firm

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 09:55

The Spanish soccer league has refused FC Barcelona the registration of European soccer champion Dani Olmo for the rest of the season. The reason for the decision is the Catalans' financial problems. 

0 Kommentare

Barcelona had not presented any alternative to meet the conditions for registration. A new license for Pau Victor was also rejected. The club had previously tried in vain to force registration in court.

The media reported that FC Barcelona was trying to raise 100 million euros by selling VIP boxes in the modernized Camp Nou stadium to an Arab investment fund in order to solve the problem after all. FC Barcelona signed Olmo from RB Leipzig for an estimated 55 million euros in the summer. The 26-year-old was given a contract there until June 2030. He posted a broken heart on X on New Year's Eve.

Olmo may change club, but wants to stay
It remains to be seen what will happen with Olmo. Without registration, he is no longer part of the squad and is likely to transfer. FC Barcelona, where Hansi Flick has been coach since this season, has applied for a license from the Spanish Football Association for Olmo and Pau Victor. At the same time, the Catalan club denied in a statement before the league decision that it had received a moratorium on registration from another body. However, the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", citing association sources, wrote that no association license could be applied for without the approval of the league.

(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Olmo's advisor Andy Bara previously told Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that the player wanted to stay at Barcelona. He had made this decision because he wanted to play for Barça. "We are not considering any other option", Bara emphasized.

