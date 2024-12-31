Salaries, cables, new deposit: What 2025 will bring us

Are "sin taxes" coming? IHS Director Holger Bonin explained on "ZiB 2" on Monday evening: provided nothing "unforeseen" happens, there are signs that things are "on the up". Consumption in Austria is slowly starting to pick up again; there are also "brighter signs" worldwide. There is a chance of slight economic growth. On the part of the state, one must generally look at the expenditure side. In addition to a reform of educational leave, for example, an increase in the so-called sin taxes on alcohol, tobacco or sugar would probably be necessary, says Bonin. Although people's incomes are growing, "they don't really trust the roast" - so a lot of savings are still being made.