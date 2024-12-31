Hand is broken after birthday firecracker accident

Stray firecracker seriously injures 16-year-old

Serious injuries are unfortunately the rule around New Year's Eve and a 16-year-old boy was also "shot into hospital" in nearby Amstetten. He is said to have been injured by a thrown firecracker or a stray rocket. According to his own account, he was out with friends when it made a splash next to his left hand. He then suffered burns and injuries to his left armpit and hand, and the last phalanx of his left index finger was so badly damaged that it could not be saved. The police are now trying to find out who was to blame for the serious accident and who is liable.