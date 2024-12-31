China informed WHO
Fifth anniversary of the Covid-19 outbreak
On December 31, 2019, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and the respiratory disease Covid-19 became known. On that day, China's authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO). More than three years later, the pandemic was finally declared over.
In November 2019, there were analyzes that the lung disease had originated from the Huanan fish market in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan. On January 30, 2020, the WHO declared a "public health emergency of international concern". Most governments tried to contain the pandemic with measures such as social distancing rules and recurring closures of restaurants and cafés. Vaccinations have been available in the EU since the end of December 2020.
6.8 million infections
In Austria, infection has no longer been a notifiable disease since July 2023. By then, 6.8 million infections had been detected in this country and 22,500 deaths were linked to Covid-19.
If the next pandemic started today, the world would still be struggling with some of the weaknesses and vulnerabilities that allowed Covid-19 to gain a foothold five years ago.
WHO-Chef Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu
Five years after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the WHO has now called on China's authorities to provide more data to clarify its origins. The aim is to learn lessons for the future. "If the next pandemic started today, the world would still be struggling with some of the weaknesses and vulnerabilities that allowed Covid-19 to take hold five years ago," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu. In the past, the World Health Organization had repeatedly complained about a lack of transparency and cooperation from the Chinese authorities.
Negotiations on pandemic agreement deadlocked
The international community had already begun working on an agreement to prevent and combat pandemics in December 2021. However, the negotiations are at a standstill, even though the 194 member states have agreed on the most important content. Among other things, this involves how information on emerging pathogens should be shared with other countries and institutions as quickly as possible. The negotiations should be completed by May 2025.
