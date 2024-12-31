Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

China informed WHO

Fifth anniversary of the Covid-19 outbreak

Nachrichten
31.12.2024 11:37

On December 31, 2019, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and the respiratory disease Covid-19 became known. On that day, China's authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO). More than three years later, the pandemic was finally declared over.

0 Kommentare

In November 2019, there were analyzes that the lung disease had originated from the Huanan fish market in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan. On January 30, 2020, the WHO declared a "public health emergency of international concern". Most governments tried to contain the pandemic with measures such as social distancing rules and recurring closures of restaurants and cafés. Vaccinations have been available in the EU since the end of December 2020.

6.8 million infections
In Austria, infection has no longer been a notifiable disease since July 2023. By then, 6.8 million infections had been detected in this country and 22,500 deaths were linked to Covid-19. 

Zitat Icon

If the next pandemic started today, the world would still be struggling with some of the weaknesses and vulnerabilities that allowed Covid-19 to gain a foothold five years ago.

WHO-Chef Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu

Five years after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the WHO has now called on China's authorities to provide more data to clarify its origins. The aim is to learn lessons for the future. "If the next pandemic started today, the world would still be struggling with some of the weaknesses and vulnerabilities that allowed Covid-19 to take hold five years ago," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu. In the past, the World Health Organization had repeatedly complained about a lack of transparency and cooperation from the Chinese authorities.

Negotiations on pandemic agreement deadlocked
The international community had already begun working on an agreement to prevent and combat pandemics in December 2021. However, the negotiations are at a standstill, even though the 194 member states have agreed on the most important content. Among other things, this involves how information on emerging pathogens should be shared with other countries and institutions as quickly as possible. The negotiations should be completed by May 2025.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf