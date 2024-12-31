Fifth anniversary of the Covid-19 outbreak

Five years after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the WHO has now called on China's authorities to provide more data to clarify its origins. The aim is to learn lessons for the future. "If the next pandemic started today, the world would still be struggling with some of the weaknesses and vulnerabilities that allowed Covid-19 to take hold five years ago," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu. In the past, the World Health Organization had repeatedly complained about a lack of transparency and cooperation from the Chinese authorities.