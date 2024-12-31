Woman at the head of the Syrian central bank

According to the UK-based Observatory on Monday, the foreigners who have been promoted include an Albanian, a Jordanian, a Tajik, a Uyghur and a Turkish fighter from the Islamist militia Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was previously led by al-Sharaa. However, Aymen al-Tamimi, an expert on the Syrian civil war and jihadist movements, told the AFP news agency that three foreigners were on the list of those promoted: a Uyghur, a Jordanian and a Turk.