Graz: Sun causes two accidents on safety paths

It was around 3.15 p.m. when a 79-year-old man was driving his car along Peterstalstraße (St. Peter) in Graz. He noticed too late that a 66-year-old man wanted to cross the road at the crosswalk. The driver braked hard - but the collision was unavoidable. The 66-year-old was knocked to the ground and had to be taken to Graz Regional Hospital.