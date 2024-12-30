Ilzer: “It was like when I was a little boy!”

A huge privilege

"Hoffenheim is a bit like Puch," Ilzer winks at the district in Baden-Württemberg, which has just over 3,000 inhabitants. "The only difference is that in Puch you can see a sports field from my parents' house in the valley, but here in Hoffenheim in this valley there are six or seven pitches and one of the most modern training centers in soccer in Germany. It's really impressive what Dietmar Hopp (note: entrepreneur and patron of TSG Hoffenheim) has built here. This is not just about opportunities in top-level soccer. He has built state-of-the-art children's playgrounds in every town and bought small sports clubs buses for their youth teams. It's amazing what he does for the community here. Being able to work here is a huge privilege," enthuses Ilzer, who has already met billionaire Hopp in person.