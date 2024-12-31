Year of vandalism 2024
Attacks on women’s art: decapitation of the Virgin Mary
The year 2024 will unfortunately also be remembered for acts of vandalism against works of art. There were a total of three attacks in Linz. The destruction of a statue of the Virgin Mary giving birth in Linz's St. Mary's Cathedral caused the most discussion. There could be a reunion with the figure next year. And: another act of vandalism in the church has now come to light.
A hot July 2024: shortly after a statue of the Virgin Mary giving birth was installed in the tower chapel of St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz, the head of the carved figure was sawn off. "The attack had to do not only with the Christian figure of Mary, but with the representation of birth in general," says Martina Gelsinger, art officer of the Diocese of Linz, looking back in an interview with Krone.
Even today, women giving birth is still one of the great taboos that the highly aesthetic figure by artist Esther Strauß apparently broke. The act of vandalism caused a huge media response and weeks of discussion, not only in church circles, Gelsinger knows.
Broad investigation still pending
Two suspects were recently exonerated, as we reported. The shock of the attack still needs to be dealt with: "There is a desire for the figure to be shown again in Linz, of course in the context of the incident, because all of this is now also interesting for art history," says Gelsinger.
Another destruction in the Mariendom
The figure was on display in the "DonnaStage" series in St. Mary's Cathedral, which signaled "openness and movement in the church", but this was once again put a damper on. Recently there was another act of vandalism, as the "Krone" found out: the artist Bernadette Huber had unusual family pictures from art history displayed on a screen sculpture - from Rubens to Valie Export. "The screen display was destroyed. But the installation was quickly repaired."
Third act of vandalism
Before Mary's conception on December 8, the glass door of the (abandoned) Marienkapelle chapel on Linz's OK Platz was smashed. Behind it, "Sex Dolls" by Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova were on display. Another art attack. The "Sex Dolls" installation will now return to its original location as soon as possible.
Comment: Scandals as art boosters
Art destruction sometimes writes art history. For example, we remember a cleaning lady who scrubbed away Joseph Beuys' famous "Fettecke" in 1986. Four years ago, a tourist broke two toes off a statue while taking a selfie. Both happened out of ignorance and by mistake.
Regression into dark times
But many things happen deliberately out of intolerance, political hatred and stupidity. Bad memories come to mind. During the Nazi era, artists were ostracized as "degenerate", persecuted, their art destroyed and stolen. In the post-war period, there were also uprisings in Austria, which at the same time strengthened the commitment to the freedom of art. Incidentally, this is enshrined in the constitution!
Art is free from political appropriation and censorship. Now, in 2024, the beheading of a woman giving birth - admittedly just a sculpture - marks the return of something that was long thought to have been overcome: the brutal attack on this very freedom of art. And: the three acts of vandalism in Linz were attacks on works of art created by women. This should also give us pause for thought.
Art needs attention
The other side: the attack on the Marian figure became a real PR booster for the artist, with even the British Guardian devoting a report to her. Choreographer Doris Uhlich tested social tolerance with the powder dance - and fired up the media for weeks, see also our review on krone.at "Culture and Leisure". She was delighted: "Finally out of the cultural bubble!" Yes, scandals can really boost the value of artists on the art market, you have to honestly admit that.
