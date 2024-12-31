Attacks on women’s art: decapitation of the Virgin Mary

Art needs attention

The other side: the attack on the Marian figure became a real PR booster for the artist, with even the British Guardian devoting a report to her. Choreographer Doris Uhlich tested social tolerance with the powder dance - and fired up the media for weeks, see also our review on krone.at "Culture and Leisure". She was delighted: "Finally out of the cultural bubble!" Yes, scandals can really boost the value of artists on the art market, you have to honestly admit that.