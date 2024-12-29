Vote on restructuring plan on February 25

The extension of the production shutdown is currently a possibility, apparently not yet decided - but in any case it is news that will not let the motorcycle manufacturer's employees and suppliers sleep well. After all, many are currently hoping that KTM will be able to return to something like normality immediately after the vote on the restructuring plan at the regional court in Ried im Innkreis on February 25. An extension of the production stop would be many things, but certainly not a return to normality.