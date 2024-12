Kallan confidently wins junior national title

The 20-year-old had already triumphed in the Junior World Cup in Winterberg on 20 December, before which he had also won the Nations Cup in Oberhof. He also showed strong performances at the international junior championships at the beginning of the year: At the European Junior Championships in St. Moritz, he won the silver medal, while at the Junior World Championships in Lillehammer he narrowly missed out on the podium with a fourth place.