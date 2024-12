“Do nothing to jeopardize sporting success”

"Krone": Mr. Parensen, the rumour mill is churning. Biereth, Böving, Kiteishvili, Geyrhofer, Wüthrich - all of them are being linked with foreign clubs. Gazibegovic (Cologne) and Yardımcı, who will be brought back from Hoffenheim in the winter, are already gone. Are the champions falling apart?

Michael Parensen: I've noticed that too (laughs). Sturm has had a very successful year, so it's clear that many players will pop up somewhere at other clubs after their strong performances. But my premise is clear: we want to go into the spring season with the strongest team possible and we won't do anything to jeopardize our sporting success. We are also not in a situation where we have to sell, as the club is doing well financially. That's why we're going into any talks with a certain amount of strength.