At the Christmas market
Newly engaged couple looking for video of proposal
This couple needs the help of Salzburg's Christkindlmarkt visitors. "Did anyone happen to film our marriage proposal?" Marco Specht and Grit Grauert ask for help. The father-in-law was supposed to capture the emotional moment, but something went wrong on Friday the 13th ...
It was probably the most beautiful moment of their lives: on December 13, after almost four years of dating, Marco Specht proposed to his partner Grit at Salzburg's Christmas market in front of the cathedral. At the time, musician Jan Fila was playing the violin and the moment was perfect.
Father-in-law missed his cue
But a mishap was bound to happen on Friday the 13th: The father-in-law was so moved and forgot that he was supposed to be filming the action! Now the German couple are asking for help: "Did anyone happen to film the proposal on December 13 at 1 pm?" Marco Specht is hoping for the video evidence they've been waiting for.
"I have a special connection to Austria, I've been coming here every year since I was a little kid," enthuses Specht about his second home. A visit to the Salzburg Christmas market is also regularly on the agenda. "For me, it's one of the most beautiful Christmas markets there is," says Specht, explaining why he proposed to Grit here.
The Christkindlmarkt team supports its regular visitors and launched an appeal on social media: Anyone who filmed the proof of love should please send the video to info@christkindlmarkt.co.at.
Video or not, the newly engaged couple are already certain of one thing: "We will definitely spend our honeymoon in Salzburg!"
