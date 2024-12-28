Vorteilswelt
Four Hills Tournament

“It makes my heart bleed”: Former world champion only a spectator

Nachrichten
28.12.2024 07:57

Veteran Markus Eisenbichler did not get a place in the DSV eagles' Four Hills Tournament line-up in Oberstdorf - another setback for the former ski jumping world champion. "Of course my heart bleeds," says the 33-year-old, disappointed.

Start of the Four Hills Tournament! Fans and athletes are ready - and yet there are disappointed faces even before the start. Markus Eisenbichler, for example. "I'm not allowed to jump in Oberstdorf, so of course my heart is bleeding," the veteran told "BR24Sport", expressing his disappointment.

It is the second year in a row in which the German has not made it into the line-up. Last year, however, the former world champion was still struggling with knee problems. It was generally a season to forget for Eisenbichler, but he has worked hard on his comeback since then.

There is a ray of hope
And his efforts paid off at the start of the season, as the 33-year-old was given another chance. "Now I've already collected World Cup points again, you have to celebrate even the small successes," says the German optimistically and wants to keep fighting. 

There is already a glimmer of hope for him in the tour. Eisenbichler will be competing as part of the national group at the traditional New Year's competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. "I'll be there again in Garmisch. I'll try to perform there again," vows the DSV eagle and in the meantime is watching the start of the tour with excitement, but with a "bleeding heart". 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
