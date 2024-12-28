Four Hills Tournament
“It makes my heart bleed”: Former world champion only a spectator
Veteran Markus Eisenbichler did not get a place in the DSV eagles' Four Hills Tournament line-up in Oberstdorf - another setback for the former ski jumping world champion. "Of course my heart bleeds," says the 33-year-old, disappointed.
Start of the Four Hills Tournament! Fans and athletes are ready - and yet there are disappointed faces even before the start. Markus Eisenbichler, for example. "I'm not allowed to jump in Oberstdorf, so of course my heart is bleeding," the veteran told "BR24Sport", expressing his disappointment.
It is the second year in a row in which the German has not made it into the line-up. Last year, however, the former world champion was still struggling with knee problems. It was generally a season to forget for Eisenbichler, but he has worked hard on his comeback since then.
There is a ray of hope
And his efforts paid off at the start of the season, as the 33-year-old was given another chance. "Now I've already collected World Cup points again, you have to celebrate even the small successes," says the German optimistically and wants to keep fighting.
There is already a glimmer of hope for him in the tour. Eisenbichler will be competing as part of the national group at the traditional New Year's competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. "I'll be there again in Garmisch. I'll try to perform there again," vows the DSV eagle and in the meantime is watching the start of the tour with excitement, but with a "bleeding heart".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.