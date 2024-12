Sad Christmas: Office takes children away from mother

A year ago, the "Krone" newspaper reported on the Viennese woman's fight for her children, bringing the taboo subject of child abduction into the public eye. Since then, desperate parents from all parts of the country who want their children back but fail because of the "overpowering" youth welfare offices have repeatedly come forward. Politicians have so far looked the other way, nobody wants to touch this sensitive issue. The Vienna Youth Welfare Office reacted strongly to the "Krone" report.