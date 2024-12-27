The changeover is underway!
Deposit or no deposit? That will be the question from 2025
From next week, the time has come: there will be a 25 cent deposit on all disposable plastic bottles and drinks cans with a capacity of between 0.1 and 3 liters.
First things first: from January, no deposit will be paid on the return of cans or bottles that have already been purchased and for which no deposit has been paid in 2024!
"We've already had inquiries about this and I assume it won't be the last," says Managing Director Bettina Zsabetich. That's why she will also be placing an employee at the deposit machine from January 2, when the regulation comes into force. They will explain to customers how the deposit system works. Because, of course, there is no deposit for old cans and bottles. "We still have non-deposit goods in stock, just like many companies. Only when these have been sold will the products with a deposit be put on the shelves. We reckon it will take until September before only deposit goods are on the shelves." So it's best to take a close look!
Free bag and a folder for customers
Zsabetich's 13 employees are on vacation for the first 14 days in January so that an employee can always be at the deposit machine. "Even if a can or bottle is eligible for a deposit, if it's damaged, the machine won't take it. The same applies if the label is no longer legible. But that's not our fault. It's just the system," explains Zsabetich.
For her, the changeover means more work. "We need more storage space and, of course, more garbage cans. If a bottle is damaged and no longer yields a deposit, the customer is unlikely to take it home. It stays with us." To make the changeover as easy as possible for customers, Spar is providing handy folders with explanations. For the first three days of the changeover, customers will also receive a free bag in which they can bring their deposit items. "After that, you can buy the bag in the store," says the saleswoman.
