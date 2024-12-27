Deposit or no deposit? That will be the question from 2025

"We've already had inquiries about this and I assume it won't be the last," says Managing Director Bettina Zsabetich. That's why she will also be placing an employee at the deposit machine from January 2, when the regulation comes into force. They will explain to customers how the deposit system works. Because, of course, there is no deposit for old cans and bottles. "We still have non-deposit goods in stock, just like many companies. Only when these have been sold will the products with a deposit be put on the shelves. We reckon it will take until September before only deposit goods are on the shelves." So it's best to take a close look!