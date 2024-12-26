“With a baby, the risk would be unimaginable for me”

Because you've mentioned it several times. To what extent does your age affect you?

"I realize that I no longer have the same physical abilities as a 16-year-old. If I get hit once (a fall/note), my body needs more time. He's already done ten years of this sport at the highest level, which is insane anyway, where I say, thank God my body works the way it does. I'm aware that I have to train differently to a 15-year-old girl. I can use my routine, which is a plus. I know how to jump, how to turn, how to fall, when to take risks. I can incorporate all of that. But I can't have the same falls as I did when I was 15 or 16. In terms of quantity, I'm not inferior to our young girls. But I'm trying to perfect my base so that I have less risk when I take the next step. Where a young girl does a seven and then says she's going to try a ten, I do a seven twenty times and when it's perfect, I try the harder trick. When I was young, I was really on the move, now the risk management is different."