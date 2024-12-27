Expert: Potential for many new epidemics

In addition, there is cholera, which is also the largest epidemic of the disease in decades, Bachmann reported. The movement of refugees from the conflict in Sudan to South Sudan has led to a massive outbreak with a high mortality rate. There are not enough vaccines against the bacterial intestinal disease. One of the two manufacturers ceased production this year. Now, although optimal protection is provided by two partial vaccinations, only one vaccination is administered in order to reach more people. But even with this vaccination schedule, not everyone who needs to be vaccinated can be vaccinated, said Bachmann. "It is actually unacceptable that we have to manage shortages here."