Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tears shed

Britney reunited with son Jayden for the holidays

Nachrichten
27.12.2024 10:55

Britney Spears celebrated the "best Christmas" of her life this year because she was able to spend time with her son Jayden (18) on Christmas Day. However, it is not known whether her older son Sean (19) was also there.

0 Kommentare

For two years, the relationship between Britney Spears and her teenage sons was considered to be broken. But now there was a big reunion - and for Christmas! 

"The best Christmas of my life"
As the singer herself revealed on Instagram, she spent the Christmas holidays with her son Jayden, who lives with his brother Sean and father Kevin Federline in Hawaii. 

In a video, the 43-year-old can be seen with the 18-year-old over the festive period. Spears wrote about the clip: "The best Christmas of my life! I haven't seen my boys in two years!"

It is unknown whether the older of the two Spears boys was also a guest of mom Britney. He certainly doesn't appear in the Instagram clip.

"In shock every day"
The "Toxic" singer also said that she had shed tears of joy when she finally saw her teenage son again and that she had been in "shock". "Tears of joy and literally in shock every day. Totally crazy, so in love and blessed! I'm speechless, thank you Jesus!"

In the clip, Jayden can be seen saying "hello" to the camera while standing next to his mother. Britney also wishes her fans a Merry Christmas and says of Jayden: "That's my baby." The singer then gives her son a kiss on the cheek.

Last month, Britney was said to have never given up hope of reconciling with her sons. "Despite the long separation, Britney never stopped loving her boys and she never gave up hope of a reconciliation."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf