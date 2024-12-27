Tears shed
Britney reunited with son Jayden for the holidays
Britney Spears celebrated the "best Christmas" of her life this year because she was able to spend time with her son Jayden (18) on Christmas Day. However, it is not known whether her older son Sean (19) was also there.
For two years, the relationship between Britney Spears and her teenage sons was considered to be broken. But now there was a big reunion - and for Christmas!
"The best Christmas of my life"
As the singer herself revealed on Instagram, she spent the Christmas holidays with her son Jayden, who lives with his brother Sean and father Kevin Federline in Hawaii.
In a video, the 43-year-old can be seen with the 18-year-old over the festive period. Spears wrote about the clip: "The best Christmas of my life! I haven't seen my boys in two years!"
It is unknown whether the older of the two Spears boys was also a guest of mom Britney. He certainly doesn't appear in the Instagram clip.
"In shock every day"
The "Toxic" singer also said that she had shed tears of joy when she finally saw her teenage son again and that she had been in "shock". "Tears of joy and literally in shock every day. Totally crazy, so in love and blessed! I'm speechless, thank you Jesus!"
In the clip, Jayden can be seen saying "hello" to the camera while standing next to his mother. Britney also wishes her fans a Merry Christmas and says of Jayden: "That's my baby." The singer then gives her son a kiss on the cheek.
Last month, Britney was said to have never given up hope of reconciling with her sons. "Despite the long separation, Britney never stopped loving her boys and she never gave up hope of a reconciliation."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.