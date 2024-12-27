DFB now tough as nails
Millions in fines! This is the riot champion
The German Football Association has imposed fines totaling around 12.5 million euros on the 56 clubs in the top three leagues for various fan offences in the 2023/24 season.
The 36 professional clubs in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 account for just under eleven million euros. The penalties relate to both championship and cup matches. The majority of the sentences were handed down in connection with pyrotechnical incidents.
Last season's riot champion is Eintracht Frankfurt. The Hessians were fined a total of 918,950 euros by the DFB sports court. They were followed by the second division clubs 1. FC Köln with 725,750 euros and 1. FC Kaiserslautern with 673,100 euros. Hannover 96 (609,940), Hamburger SV (520,800) and Hansa Rostock (519,280) were also fined more than half a million euros. In the 3rd division, 1. FC Saarbrücken leads the ranking with 213,800 euros ahead of Waldhof Mannheim (205,610).
Most of the money goes to foundations
As the clubs are allowed to use part of the fines imposed by the DFB for violence prevention measures, only just under eight million euros ended up in the association's account. Frankfurt was the sad frontrunner, transferring 614,250 euros. Cologne actually paid 489,180 euros and FCK 455,600 euros. The DFB used the majority of the fines for charitable purposes, with a total of six million euros going to football-related foundations in 2024.
