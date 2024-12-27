Millions in fines! This is the riot champion

Most of the money goes to foundations

As the clubs are allowed to use part of the fines imposed by the DFB for violence prevention measures, only just under eight million euros ended up in the association's account. Frankfurt was the sad frontrunner, transferring 614,250 euros. Cologne actually paid 489,180 euros and FCK 455,600 euros. The DFB used the majority of the fines for charitable purposes, with a total of six million euros going to football-related foundations in 2024.