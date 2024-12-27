Vorteilswelt
Former Olympic champion

Expert warns: “You can see it in Marcel Hirscher”

Nachrichten
27.12.2024 05:48

Former ski racer Viktoria Rebensburg has warned of the consequences of a comeback in the ski circus. The German named Marcel Hirscher as an example of the risks that always arise when returning to the World Cup. Nevertheless, the former Olympic champion can understand the reasons. 

0 Kommentare

"It's a popular topic at the moment. Basically, I have to say that I think it's very good for the sport," Rebensburg told "Sport1" with regard to the numerous ski comebacks this season. The German can certainly understand the reasons, but it was never an issue for her. 

Skiing is certainly also enriched by this. For example, Lindsey Vonn's strong performance during her comeback in St. Moritz. However, every return is also associated with a certain risk, warns the former Olympic champion: "In ski racing, as you can see with Marcel Hirscher, there is always a certain risk involved. It's the same for her, of course. She's 40, so you have to see how she is physically, especially with her artificial knee joint." 

An "idle topic"
Meanwhile, Hirscher's injury has certainly moved Rebensburg, as she admits: "It almost shocked me, because we haven't been used to anything like this from Marcel before. He's always had minor injuries, but never anything serious. For me, that shows that he always had the risk under control. This situation now is a real shame for the whole project." 

Injuries are always a part of skiing and are not limited to "returnees", the German skier concludes: "You're always pushing yourself to the limit, but something can always happen anywhere - even to a younger skier. That's why it's pointless to discuss it."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

