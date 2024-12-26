Search operation in sub-zero temperatures: Drunk man found

Hypothermic but uninjured

At around 8.30 p.m., around three and a half hours after his disappearance, the missing man was discovered by a skier - "obviously drunk" according to the police. The young man was lying in the snow around one kilometer from the ski hut without gloves or headgear. He was merely hypothermic, but otherwise uninjured, and was taken to Schladming hospital for clarification. The police are calling it a Christmas miracle.