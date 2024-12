Sahli: “Ultras broke my goalkeeper’s hand!”

Exotic and successful! Former WAC interim coach and Salzburg academy coach Mohamed Sahli is fighting for the championship title in the Tunisian 1st Football League with Monastir this year. He tells "Kärntner Krone" sports boss Claudio Trevisan how the still unbeaten man from Mozartstadt intends to achieve this at his first foreign station in the coastal city, how much budget he has at his disposal, what he is called, how scandalous opposing ultras acted and which teams the 46-year-old is already at the notepad for.