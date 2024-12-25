They come when the family doctor is off duty

A well-rehearsed duo

Dr. Peter Haubenberger and paramedic Wilfried Szupper have been with the medical radio service for many years and are a well-rehearsed duo. On this evening, their first mission is to a family with three children. Little Noah has inflamed eyes and a fever. "With children in particular, a visual diagnosis is often crucial," says Haubenberger as he checks the boy's vital signs. "You can see immediately whether a child is vital or whether something serious is going on." After the examination, the all-clear is given: eye drops and rest are enough. Mother Stephanie is relieved: "Now we can go on vacation after all."