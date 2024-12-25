Vorteilswelt
"Krone" report

They come when the family doctor is off duty

25.12.2024 07:56

The telephone rings 500 times a night at the medical radio service. This is where people seek initial medical advice - even during the holidays. We were out and about with a team in Vienna.

The night is icy cold, the streets of Vienna seem quiet and deserted. But behind the windows of an inconspicuous office building on Landstrasse, a light is on - the medical radio service has begun. There is no peace and quiet here, just hectic activity: Telephones ring incessantly, people in distress seek help. When the family doctor is off duty and the journey to hospital is too arduous, it is this invisible rescue line that has been maintaining medical care in the city for 55 years.

Doctors are called out in urgent cases
The headquarters of the medical radio service is not large, but it is highly functional. This is where the threads come together. "We have ten telephone stations where trained paramedics take the caller's details and carry out a computer-aided initial assessment," explains an employee. Depending on the urgency, a decision is made as to whether a doctor is sent for a home visit, whether a telephone consultation is sufficient or whether the emergency services need to be alerted. During the Christmas period in particular, the number of calls rises to up to 500 per night.

Krone editor Philipp Stewart was able to accompany Dr. Peter Haubenberger and paramedic Wilfried Szupper on duty for several hours.
Krone editor Philipp Stewart was able to accompany Dr. Peter Haubenberger and paramedic Wilfried Szupper on duty for several hours.
(Bild: Philipp Stewart)

500 calls per night

During the Christmas period, the number of calls increases significantly. The emergency number rings up to 500 times a night. A telephone consultation is often enough.

Many things can be clarified over the phone
The majority of inquiries relate to GP activities: Blood pressure problems, pain or infections. However, life-threatening emergencies such as heart attacks or strokes, which require a referral to the emergency services, also occur time and again. "We don't leave anyone alone on the phone," emphasizes a spokesperson. "In acute emergencies, we accompany callers by phone until the ambulance arrives." If the telephone advice is not sufficient, the doctors and paramedics have to go out. The "Krone" was allowed to be there around the holidays.

"At night and at weekends, we stand in for the GP," emphasizes Jürgen Borschke, who has been on duty since 1993. Parents in particular are often desperate late at night.
"At night and at weekends, we stand in for the GP," emphasizes Jürgen Borschke, who has been on duty since 1993. Parents in particular are often desperate late at night.
(Bild: Philipp Stewart)

A well-rehearsed duo
Dr. Peter Haubenberger and paramedic Wilfried Szupper have been with the medical radio service for many years and are a well-rehearsed duo. On this evening, their first mission is to a family with three children. Little Noah has inflamed eyes and a fever. "With children in particular, a visual diagnosis is often crucial," says Haubenberger as he checks the boy's vital signs. "You can see immediately whether a child is vital or whether something serious is going on." After the examination, the all-clear is given: eye drops and rest are enough. Mother Stephanie is relieved: "Now we can go on vacation after all." 

Zitat Icon

We are not just doctors, we are often also therapists and sometimes the last hope in the night.

Dr. Jürgen Borschke


Another call leads to a man with severe back pain who can barely move. Haubenberger administers a pain injection in a poorly apartment. "He was able to stand up again after just a few minutes," reports the doctor. "However, he must see his family doctor on Monday."

Zitat Icon

Going to hospital alone with three children is impossible. The medical radio service really is a great help for us.

Stephanie, Mutter dreier Kinder

A challenging job
The work of the medical radio service is varied. Particularly challenging are missions in the event of a blood pressure derailment or respiratory distress, where rapid assistance is crucial. "We rarely drive with flashing blue lights, but we have the opportunity to do so if necessary," explains Haubenberger. But it's not just the medical challenges that characterize the job. "You get to know Vienna from a completely different angle," says Wilfried Szupper. "The variety of calls reflects the most diverse realities of life." Particularly moving are moments when the doctor's mere presence takes away panic and creates trust.

A lifeline for many Viennese
For many Viennese, this service is an indispensable anchor in medical emergencies. "It's a demanding but also incredibly fulfilling job," sums up Haubenberger. "In the end, what counts is that we can help - no matter what time of day."

Philipp Stewart
