The illusion of the perfect Christmas holidays
Couples face challenges during the most contemplative time of the year: expert gives tips for peaceful holidays.
The most contemplative time of the year can sometimes be a test of endurance. Stressful preparations, differing hopes for Christmas and everyday life that simply carries on as usual are currently putting a strain on many a partnership. Life coach Claudia Toth knows that unspoken expectations can become an insurmountable problem.
Unspoken expectations
Hoping for a few nice days gives many couples hope of forgetting the small conflicts and inconsistencies. "But if the foundation isn't stable, the holidays tend to act as an amplifier - for stress, disappointment and arguments," says Toth. The peak season for break-ups therefore begins after the holidays. "Christmas often brings unspoken relationship problems to the surface," explains the "Krone" expert.
To prevent things from getting that far in the first place, the couples counselor from the industrial district has a few tips up her sleeve:
- Less perfection, more joy: you shouldn't have too high expectations of yourself and of Christmas.
- Open communication: If you clarify in advance what is important at Christmas and how you want to spend the festive season, you risk less frustration.
- Christmas visit marathon: It's better to set priorities and plan time for togetherness.
- Sharing tasks: If everyone helps out, there will be time for the essentials - being together.
This will turn the holidays into a true celebration of joy!
