White Christmas – also on the Tyrolean roads

Easing is in sight

In the morning, it is still expected to snow widely in Tyrol, sometimes heavily. "In the afternoon, the snowfall will then ease from the west and largely subside in the Oberland by the evening. It will also clear up here. Otherwise it will continue to snow lightly into the evening. In East Tyrol, it will remain dry with a stormy Tauern wind away from the northern valleys and will be mostly sunny," says GeoSphere Austria.