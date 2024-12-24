Increased caution
White Christmas – also on the Tyrolean roads
"Driving Home for Christmas" - this Christmas in thick snow. On Tuesday morning, Tyrol's roads are in deep winter conditions. The snow clearing services have been working non-stop since the night. Chains are compulsory on some roads. Increased caution is required, warns the traffic police.
"There are currently snow-covered roads in almost all of North Tyrol," the provincial traffic department told the Krone shortly before 8 am. The heavy snowfall was already causing concerns, even if there was still little traffic given the time of day. No major problems or accidents were reported for the time being.
Chains are compulsory in some places
Christmas started here and there with compulsory snow chains. For example on the Arlberg Pass, on Gerlos Straße in Zillertal or in sections on the B170 Brixentaler Straße, according to the police.
Clearance services in constant use
The snow clearing services have been working continuously throughout Tyrol since the early hours of the morning. For example, it was possible for traffic to move on the Fernpass or the A13 Brenner freeway in the morning.
Easing is in sight
In the morning, it is still expected to snow widely in Tyrol, sometimes heavily. "In the afternoon, the snowfall will then ease from the west and largely subside in the Oberland by the evening. It will also clear up here. Otherwise it will continue to snow lightly into the evening. In East Tyrol, it will remain dry with a stormy Tauern wind away from the northern valleys and will be mostly sunny," says GeoSphere Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.