ÖSV results crisis
“Cramped”: Pfeifer disappointed with technical team
The Austrian men's ski team is going into the short Christmas break without a World Cup win this season. Although ÖSV head coach Marko Pfeifer praised the performance of returnee Marco Schwarz and Manuel Feller, he doesn't want to paint the devil on the wall, but more needs to come from the rest of the technical team.
The technical team in Alta Badia was far from being able to change that. Stefan Brennsteiner was 14th in the giant slalom on Sunday as the ÖSV's best, Manuel Feller was seventh in the slalom the following day. The gap between last season's overall discipline winner and the Norwegian winner Timon Haugan was almost two seconds. And the World Championships are approaching.
Praise for "Blacky"
Six weeks before the home title fights in Saalbach, the red-white-red fans are getting impatient. After an injury break of almost a year and a comeback in Val d'Isere and Alta Badia, Marco Schwarz still needs stability to make it into the top ten in more than just one run. "He hardly has any training days," explained ÖSV head coach Marko Pfeifer. "His first runs were fabulous. We hope that he will achieve results in January, then Blacky will get there."
Manuel Feller finished seventh in the slalom, the only ÖSV top 10 place in the Alta Badia double, as did Stefan Eichberger in sixth place in the downhill on the two previous days in the speed events in Val Gardena/Gröden. Pfeifer: "Felli was solid. Certainly not what he is capable of, but okay after two retirements." The Tyrolean athlete himself spoke of "damage limitation" due to a stomach virus and back problems. His skiing was not the yellow of the egg. "Now it's time to train, mobilize, move - get the whole thing halfway under control."
Feller takes new year for a fresh start
However, he is now tackling the rest of the season with a fresh start, just like after the end of the season. "I'm going into January with full motivation and anticipation," said Feller. "We'd rather stumble now than in January and February. I am convinced that as a team we will make the Austrian ski fans cheer. We will do everything we can." Pfeifer has a similar view: "We mustn't bury our heads in the sand, now it's time to analyze. We hope to get off to a good start in the new year and have a good World Championships."
The coach was not so satisfied with the rest of the technical team recently. "The successes have been a bit lacking, and that makes us tense. You can see that especially in these difficult races. If you're not completely relaxed and free, then you miss the hundredths and tenths." He was a little disappointed with the second row, as there was too little attack and willingness to take risks. "But these are the people who will provide a lot of joy this season. I'm convinced of that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.