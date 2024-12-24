“Cramped”: Pfeifer disappointed with technical team

Feller takes new year for a fresh start

However, he is now tackling the rest of the season with a fresh start, just like after the end of the season. "I'm going into January with full motivation and anticipation," said Feller. "We'd rather stumble now than in January and February. I am convinced that as a team we will make the Austrian ski fans cheer. We will do everything we can." Pfeifer has a similar view: "We mustn't bury our heads in the sand, now it's time to analyze. We hope to get off to a good start in the new year and have a good World Championships."